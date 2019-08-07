Nigerian star Tekno arrested for traffic 'strip dance'

Nigerian musician, Tekno, 26, has been arrested for dancing with "half-naked" women in a truck in the commercial capital, Lagos.

The vehicle had glass sides at the back so people were able to see those dancing inside as they waited in traffic.

The police confirmed that they arrested the star, whose real name is Augustine Kelechi, on Tuesday "for conveying half-naked girls" around the Lekki area of Lagos.

The Lagos police spokesman added that two women had also been arrested.

The musician, who featured in Beyonce's recently released album, left many in shock last week as he took part in what looked like advertisement for a strip club.

Commuters stuck in traffic were stunned to see him dancing in the transparent glass box.

In videos posted on social media, he was seen spraying money on the women as they danced.

Outraged residents took to Twitter and the state's advertising regulatory agency has suspended the firm involved.

Tekno has since apologised, but denied it was an advert for a strip club.

"We were shooting a music video, and we had shortage of vehicles to convey people to the next location," he said.

The police said "such acts of public indecency" were against the criminal code, with the spokesman adding that those arrested could be charged to court after investigations.