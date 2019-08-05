Close

Deadly explosion outside Egypt's cancer institute

• There is no immediate indication that the incident was terror-related.

by BBC NEWS
Africa
05 August 2019 - 08:10
Image: Reuters

An explosion outside Egypt’s National Cancer Institute in the centre of the capital, Cairo, has killed 19 people and injured 30 others.

The interior ministry said a car travelling against the traffic collided on the corniche with other vehicles, causing an explosion.

Pictures show the burnt remains of at least one car:

Image: AFP

There is no immediate indication that the incident was terror-related.

The health ministry says staff and patients inside the hospital were unharmed.

by BBC NEWS
Africa
05 August 2019 - 08:10

