Deadly explosion outside Egypt's cancer institute

In Summary
• There is no immediate indication that the incident was terror-related.
An explosion outside Egypt’s National Cancer Institute in the centre of the capital, Cairo, has killed 19 people and injured 30 others.
The interior ministry said a car travelling against the traffic collided on the corniche with other vehicles, causing an explosion.
Pictures show the burnt remains of at least one car:
The health ministry says staff and patients inside the hospital were unharmed.
