Tanzania's Julius Nyerere airport gets new terminal.

• The East African nation is home to two renowned tourism destinations - Africa's highest mountain, Kilimanjaro, and wildlife-rich national parks such as the Serengeti.

A new terminal has been opened at the Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania's economic capital.

Terminal 3 has the capacity to serve 3.5 million more passengers, increasing traffic at the airport to six million annually.

The East African nation is home to two renowned tourism destinations - Africa's highest mountain, Kilimanjaro, and wildlife-rich national parks such as the Serengeti.

It is hoped that the new terminal will handle the anticipated growth in international air traffic, leaving the existing Terminal 2 to cater for domestic flights.

The BBC's Eagan Sallah snapped shots as Thursday's celebratory opening got under way.

