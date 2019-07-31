Second Ebola patient dies in DR Congo border city

A patient who tested positive to Ebola in Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The head of the government's response team, Jean Jacques Muyembe, told the BBC that the man had died on Wednesday morning.

He had been in Ituri doing some artisanal mining, and was admitted to hospital on 13 July and then transferred to Goma on Tuesday.

There he developed symptoms that tested positive to Ebola.

More than 1,600 people have died of Ebola in DR Congo since the outbreak began in August 2018, but those have been in more remote areas.

The World Health Organization called it a global health emergency last week.

This came after a priest in Goma, which home to two million people, died from Ebola earlier in the month.