Close

Tunisian president dies aged 92

In Summary

• Essebsi won Tunisia's first free elections in 2014.

by BBC
Africa
25 July 2019 - 13:49
Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi attends a summit between Arab league and European Union member states, in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, February 24, 2019.
Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi attends a summit between Arab league and European Union member states, in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, February 24, 2019.
Image: REUTERS

Tunisia's first freely elected president Beji Caid Essebsi has died aged 92, the country's presidency says.

He was the world's oldest sitting president. He was admitted to hospital on Wednesday but officials did not say why he was receiving treatment.

Essebsi won Tunisia's first free elections in 2014 following Arab uprisings across the region.

Earlier this year, he announced he would not stand in elections expected in November.

Mr Essebsi was also admitted to hospital last month after suffering what officials said was a "severe health crisis".

They gave no further details. Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, who visited him in hospital, urged people to stop spreading "fake news" about his condition.

Former Tunisian President Zine el-Abedine Ben Ali was ousted in 2011 after 23 years in office.

Since then, Tunisia has won praise as the only democracy to emerge from the revolutions of the so-called Arab spring.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BBC
Africa
25 July 2019 - 13:49

Most Popular

  1. Corridors of Power
    10h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    2mo ago Africa

  3. No jobs, no problem for innovative graduates
    9h ago Big Read

  4. Corridors of Power
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  5. All theory and no practicals makes graduates half-baked
    9h ago Big Read

Latest Videos