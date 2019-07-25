Close

AFRICA

Top Sudan generals arrested after 'failed coup'

In Summary

• A military statement said the failed coup was an attempt to return the former NCP regime to power.

• Also detained were former Vice-President Bakri Hassan Salih and a foreign minister who had served under the deposed President Omar al-Bashir.

by BBC NEWS None
Africa
25 July 2019 - 08:09
AFPCopyright: AFP Gen Mohamed Othman al-Hussein announced the arrests
AFPCopyright: AFP Gen Mohamed Othman al-Hussein announced the arrests

The Sudanese army says that after foiling a military coup it has arrested several high ranking officers and senior members of the former governing National Congress Party (NCP).

It is not clear exactly when the coup attempt happened, but the authorities could be referring to one that allegedly took place earlier this month.

This news comes as the military generals running Sudan and the opposition protest movement are due to continue efforts to finalise details of a power-sharing deal.

 

Those arrested include the head of the joint chiefs of staff, Gen Hashim Abdel Mottalib Ahmed, and the head of the armoured brigade, Maj Gen Nasr al-Din.

Also detained were former Vice-President Bakri Hassan Salih and a foreign minister who had served under the deposed President Omar al-Bashir.

A military statement said the failed coup was an attempt to return the former NCP regime to power.

The new head of the joint chiefs of staff, Gen Mohamed Othman al-Hussein said that:

"The failed coup attempt's goal was to disrupt the path before the expected political solution that aims to establish a civilian state that the Sudanese people dream of".

Despite deep mistrust, military generals, the opposition protest movement and rebel groups are trying to negotiate the details of a deal to share power.

More:

The ruthless gold mercenaries who run Sudan

The RSF have been accused of widespread abuses in Sudan, including June massacre.
News
4 days ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BBC NEWS None
Africa
25 July 2019 - 08:09

Most Popular

  1. Corridors of Power
    5h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Corridors of Power
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  3. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    2mo ago Africa

  4. Why Kenyans are struggling to tame their waistlines
    1d ago Big Read

  5. All theory and no practicals makes graduates half-baked
    4h ago Big Read

Latest Videos