Tanzania prosecutor 'seeks arrest of foreigners over billionaire kidnap'

The Tanzanian prosecutor in the case of the kidnapping of billionaire Mohammed Dewji wants five foreigners - from South Africa and Mozambique - to be arrested in connection with the alleged crime, the Citizen newspaper reports.

Dewji, 43, was seized by armed men in the city of Dar es Salaam last October.

So far, the only person to be charged over the kidnapping is a Tanzanian taxi driver, who is accused of being involved in a criminal gang with links to Johannesburg, the Citizen says.

Prosecutor Wankyo Simon asked the magistrate to issue the arrest warrants for the five foreigners.

The case has been adjourned for a fortnight, the Citizen reports.