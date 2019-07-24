Close

Tanzania prosecutor 'seeks arrest of foreigners over billionaire kidnap'

In Summary

• Dewji, 43, was seized by armed men in the city of Dar es Salaam last October.

by BBC NEWS None
Africa
24 July 2019 - 10:09
Mohammed Dewji.
Mohammed Dewji.
Image: BBC

The Tanzanian prosecutor in the case of the kidnapping of billionaire Mohammed Dewji wants five foreigners - from South Africa and Mozambique - to be arrested in connection with the alleged crime, the Citizen newspaper reports.

Dewji, 43, was seized by armed men in the city of Dar es Salaam last October.

So far, the only person to be charged over the kidnapping is a Tanzanian taxi driver, who is accused of being involved in a criminal gang with links to Johannesburg, the Citizen says.

Prosecutor Wankyo Simon asked the magistrate to issue the arrest warrants for the five foreigners.

The case has been adjourned for a fortnight, the Citizen reports.

Africa’s youngest billionaire Mohammed Dewji abducted

Africa’s youngest billionaire Mohammed Dewji was abducted yesterday by armed gunmen from a hotel in Dar es Salaam.According to mwananchi.co.tz, the ...
News
9 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BBC NEWS None
Africa
24 July 2019 - 10:09

Most Popular

  1. Why Kenyans are struggling to tame their waistlines
    8h ago Big Read

  2. Corridors of Power
    8h ago Corridors of Power

  3. Supermarkets take weight problems to the village
    8h ago Big Read

  4. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  5. Boris Johnson named Britain's next Prime Minister
    23h ago World

Latest Videos