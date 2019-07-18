Senegal designer features in Beyoncé's Spirit music video

Senegalese designer Sarah Diouf has posted images of her clothes worn by musician Beyoncé in her video for the song Spirit.

The song is part of the album: Lion King The Gift which features several African musicians and is to be released on Friday.

In the video, Beyoncé appears in designs made by Diouf's brand Tongoro , which makes all its clothes in Senegal.

This isn’t the first time Beyoncé has worn Tongoro, she dressed in its designs while vacationing in Italy in 2018:

Diouf, quoted in Cosmopolitan, described the brand as a "100% Made In Africa label".

Beyoncé has described the song Spirit, and the rest of the Lion King album, as a "love letter to Africa", and said she wanted to ensure that it consisted of "the best talent from Africa".

Spirit opens with Swahili lyrics.

"Uishi kwa mda mrefu mfalme," a voice chants twice, with a deeper voice responding"uishi kwa".

The phrase means: "Long live the king."