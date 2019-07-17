Close

PEACE AT LAST

Sudan's military council, opposition coalition agree political accord

The accord was signed in Khartoum in the presence of African mediators

In Summary

• The sides are still working on a constitutional declaration, which is expected to be signed on Friday.

by REUTERS Reuters
Africa
17 July 2019 - 10:08
Sudanese people celebrate in the capital Khartoum after the ruling military council and a coalition of opposition and protest groups reached agreement to share power during a transition period leading to elections, July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin
Sudanese people celebrate in the capital Khartoum after the ruling military council and a coalition of opposition and protest groups reached agreement to share power during a transition period leading to elections, July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin
Image: REUTERS

Sudan's military council and an alliance of opposition groups initialled a political accord on Wednesday as part of a power-sharing deal aimed at leading the African nation to democracy, live television showed.

The accord was signed in Khartoum in the presence of African mediators following a night of marathon talks to iron out some details of the agreement reached earlier this month.

The sides are still working on a constitutional declaration, which is expected to be signed on Friday.

MORE:

Sudan security forces move against protesters

At least five people are reported to have been killed and a number injured.
News
1 month ago

Sudan generals have to accept civilian rule

AU suspends Sudan's membership until generals return Sudan to civilian rule.
Opinion
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by REUTERS Reuters
Africa
17 July 2019 - 10:08

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    5h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Rise of K-Sharks team whose penalty theatrics went viral
    4h ago Big Read

  3. Decades later Shona speak Kikuyu but still lack IDs
    2d ago Big Read

  4. I'd take the bus as my father flew — Abdulswamad
    1d ago Big Read

  5. Corridors of Power
    1d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos