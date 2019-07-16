BBC shuts office in Burundi after talks with government fail.

The BBC is closing its bureau and operations in Burundi until further notice after efforts to resolve issues with the authorities there failed.

In March, the government banned BBC transmissions and anyone in the country from providing information to the BBC after accusing it of airing a documentary that it said had damaged the country's reputation.

The Voice of America was also suspended in March.

There has been growing international concern about the freedom of the press in Burundi.

Last weekend, Human Rights Watch criticised the appointment of the head of a notorious militia as the head of the national broadcaster.