Close

BBC shuts office in Burundi after talks with government fail

There has been growing international concern about the freedom of the press in Burundi.

In Summary

• In March, the government banned BBC transmissions and anyone in the country from providing information to the BBC after accusing it of airing a documentary that it said had damaged the country's reputation.

by BBC
Africa
16 July 2019 - 16:14
BBC shuts office in Burundi after talks with government fail.
BBC shuts office in Burundi after talks with government fail.
Image: BBC

The BBC is closing its bureau and operations in Burundi until further notice after efforts to resolve issues with the authorities there failed.

In March, the government banned BBC transmissions and anyone in the country from providing information to the BBC after accusing it of airing a documentary that it said had damaged the country's reputation.

The Voice of America was also suspended in March.

There has been growing international concern about the freedom of the press in Burundi.

Last weekend, Human Rights Watch criticised the appointment of the head of a notorious militia as the head of the national broadcaster.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BBC
Africa
16 July 2019 - 16:14

Most Popular

  1. I'd take the bus as my father flew — Abdulswamad
    12h ago Big Read

  2. Decades later Shona speak Kikuyu but still lack IDs
    1d ago Big Read

  3. Corridors of Power
    7h ago Corridors of Power

  4. British PM May condemns Trump's 'go home' remark
    1d ago World

  5. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos