Close

Two Ebola health workers killed in eastern Congo

The two people had been receiving threats since December and one had already been attacked

In Summary

• The two people were community workers near Mukulia in North Kivu province

by REUTERS Reuters
Africa
15 July 2019 - 12:53
A health worker wearing Ebola protection gear enters the Biosecure Emergency Care Unit (CUBE) at the ALIMA (The Alliance for International Medical Action) Ebola treatment centre in Beni, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, April 1, 2019. Picture taken April 1, 2019.REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A health worker wearing Ebola protection gear enters the Biosecure Emergency Care Unit (CUBE) at the ALIMA (The Alliance for International Medical Action) Ebola treatment centre in Beni, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, April 1, 2019. Picture taken April 1, 2019.REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Image: REUTERS

Unidentified attackers killed two Ebola health workers in eastern Congo over the weekend, the latest in a string of assaults that have hobbled efforts to contain the second largest ever outbreak of the deadly virus, the health ministry said.

The two people, who were community workers near Mukulia in North Kivu province, had been receiving threats since December and one had already been attacked, the ministry said. 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by REUTERS Reuters
Africa
15 July 2019 - 12:53

Most Popular

  1. Decades later Shona speak Kikuyu but still lack IDs
    7h ago Big Read

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    7h ago Corridors of Power

  3. Corridors of Power
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  4. Texas woman shares home with mother's corpse for three years
    3d ago World

  5. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos