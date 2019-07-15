[PHOTOS] Kenya's railway art gets a new platform

In the heart of Kenya's capital, Nairobi, alongside seemingly abandoned train carriages and overgrown tracks is a blossoming artists' community.

Just metres from a busy road, but screened by tall trees and long grass, it is hidden in plain sight. This has been home to the Bombsquad, or BSQ, Crew for just over a year.

The graffitied train carriages belong to Nairobi's railway museum and it feels as if they were parked behind its main exhibition hall decades ago.

The management agreed to rent a carriage to BSQ's three original members last year, who turned it into a studio. But as the group has grown to include 15 artists, the work has spilled into the adjoining yard.