Zuma's son acquitted in culpable homicide case

The Randburg magistrates court in Johannesburg has found Duduzane Zuma, the son of former South African President Jacob Zuma, not guilty of culpable homicide and reckless driving.

The case related to an incident in 2014 when Mr Zuma's Porsche hit the back of a minibus in Johannesburg killing a woman, Phumzile Dube, instantly.

The magistrate found that the state failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the accused was guilty of negligence.

There is no evidence that the accused should have done anything more to avoid the accident, the magistrate said.

The former president was in court to support his son. They celebrated after the judgement was handed down.