Nigeria Facebook 'wedding' sparks death threats in Kano

Four men in Nigeria's northern city of Kano have received death threats for organising a mock wedding on Facebook that was deemed offensive to Islam.

The groom, Sanusi Abdullahi, confessed to having "jokingly" offered a female Facebook friend a bride price of $56 (£44) during the "online marriage".

Religious leaders said it was a mockery of the institution of marriage.

Kano is among 12 northern states where Islamic law, or Sharia, operates, implemented by religious police.

Mr Abdullahi, 29, told the BBC that the messages he exchanged with a female Facebook friend about a wedding were in jest.

His other friends, who are part of the same group, then joined the conversation - one pretended to give the woman away, the other two acted as "witnesses" to the wedding.

The story quickly spread on Facebook and was picked up by local media, leading to condemnation by religious leaders who called for their arrest.

Sheik Nazifi Inuwa, a prominent religious leader in Kano, told the BBC that the incident was unIslamic.