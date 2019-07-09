Close

Satire on tradition wins top African writing prize

In Summary

• Her satirical short story Skinned focuses on the challenges faced by women in African societies still dominated by traditional rituals.

• Kenya's Makena Onjerika  won the 2018 Caine Prize for African Writing for her short story 'Fanta Blackcurrant', beating four other finalists.

by BBC NEWS None
Africa
09 July 2019 - 10:36
Lesley Nneka Arimah.
Lesley Nneka Arimah.
Image: CAINE PRIZE

The Caine Prize for African Writing has been won by British-born Nigerian writer Lesley Nneka Arimah.

Her satirical short story Skinned focuses on the challenges faced by women in African societies still dominated by traditional rituals.

The story follows the fortunes of Ejem, who comes from a culture where girls are uncovered at a certain age and go naked until they are claimed by a husband.

The 36-year-old told the Literary Hub that the idea came from a conversation about the difference between married and single women in Nigeria: “A newly wed friend marvelled at how her family — usually difficult — became easy going after her wedding. Marriage gave unconventional women cover to be themselves, we observed.”

Arimah told the BBC's Newsday programme that her story is set in an "alternate Nigeria... a parallel universe to ours".

Kenyan writer Makena Onjerika wins Sh1.3m Caine Prize for African Writing

Kenyan writer Makena Onjerika has won the 2018 Caine Prize for African Writing for her short story 'Fanta Blackcurrant', beating four other ...
News
1 year ago

NIGERIAN CULTURE

She uses the setting to "touch on this aspect of Nigerian culture that privileges marriage and a woman being married [being] essentially her duty".

"With a wit, prescience, and a wicked imagination, Skinned is a bold and unsettling tale of bodily autonomy and womanhood, and the fault lines along which solidarities are formed and broken," said the judging panel in a statement.

The chairperson of the judging panel, Peter Kimani, described the story as a "unique retake of women’s struggle for inclusion in a society regulated by rituals".

Arimah was shortlisted for the award in 2017 and her debut collection What It Means When A Man Falls From The Sky was published to critical acclaim the same year.

 

The Caine Prize, which is worth $12,500 (£10,000) is awarded for a short story published in English. It was established in 2000 with the aim of bringing African writing to a wider international audience.

Last year, Kenyan writer Makena Onjerika  won the 2018 Caine Prize for African Writing for her short story 'Fanta Blackcurrant', beating four other finalists.

Described as Africa’s leading literary award, the short story was published by Wasafiri in (2017).

Okwiri Oduor won the 2014 prize with her short story entitled ‘My Father's Head’ from Feast, Famine and Potluck (Short Story Day Africa, South Africa, 2013).

MORE:

Kenya's Okwiri Oduor wins Sh1.5m Caine Prize African Writing award

Kenya’s Okwiri Oduor has won the 2014 Caine Prize for African Writing, described as Africa’s leading literary award.Okwiri winning short story is ...
News
4 years ago

I was betting for other writers, Makena Onjerika says after Caine award

I am super excited and also still surprised, Kenyan writer Makena Onjerika has said hours after winning the Sh1.3m Caine awards.Onjerika won the ...
News
1 year ago

Zambian writer wins Caine Prize for African Writing

Zambian writer Namwali Serpell won the 2015 Caine Prize for African Writing, one of the most prestigious literary awards for writers from the ...
Sasa
4 years ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BBC NEWS None
Africa
09 July 2019 - 10:36

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    7h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Why you could be dating a homosexual
    1d ago Big Read

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  4. Nigerian senator in sex shop fight arraigned
    20h ago Africa

  5. 'Combatants' delves into Uganda's revolution
    7h ago Big Read

Latest Videos