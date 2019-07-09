Satire on tradition wins top African writing prize

NIGERIAN CULTURE

She uses the setting to "touch on this aspect of Nigerian culture that privileges marriage and a woman being married [being] essentially her duty".

"With a wit, prescience, and a wicked imagination, Skinned is a bold and unsettling tale of bodily autonomy and womanhood, and the fault lines along which solidarities are formed and broken," said the judging panel in a statement.

The chairperson of the judging panel, Peter Kimani, described the story as a "unique retake of women’s struggle for inclusion in a society regulated by rituals".

Arimah was shortlisted for the award in 2017 and her debut collection What It Means When A Man Falls From The Sky was published to critical acclaim the same year.

The Caine Prize, which is worth $12,500 (£10,000) is awarded for a short story published in English. It was established in 2000 with the aim of bringing African writing to a wider international audience.

Last year, Kenyan writer Makena Onjerika won the 2018 Caine Prize for African Writing for her short story 'Fanta Blackcurrant', beating four other finalists.

Described as Africa’s leading literary award, the short story was published by Wasafiri in (2017).

Okwiri Oduor won the 2014 prize with her short story entitled ‘My Father's Head’ from Feast, Famine and Potluck (Short Story Day Africa, South Africa, 2013).