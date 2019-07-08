Nigerian senator in sex shop fight arraigned

A Nigerian senator, seen hitting a shop assistant in sex toy shop, was arraigned in court on Monday.

Senator Elisha Abbo was seen in CCTV footage that went viral, hitting the woman. He told the BBC that he was the one in the video, which he said had been doctored. He said that a part where the woman hit him had been cut out.

The police commissioner in Abuja, Bala Ciroma, confirmed to the BBC that the senator was arraigned but declined to say what the charges were.

Online newspaper Premium Times, who first released the CCTV footage, quoted the police spokesperson Anjuguri Manzah, as saying that "the police filed the charges after looking into Mr Abbo’s conduct in the viral video".

Last Wednesday, the senator briefly cried while apologising at a press conference, a day after the police said they were investigating the incident.

There were local reports that he was detained on Thursday and was granted bail on Friday.