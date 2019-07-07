Kibra MP Ken Okoth back in Kenya after cancer treatment

Kibra MP Ken Okoth made his first official appearance on Sunday after being away in France for five months seeking treatment for colorectal cancer.

He attended the Kibra Music Fest at Moi Girls School, Nairobi.

The event has run for 11 years.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja was present at the festival.

Sakaja took to Twitter to say Okoth's strength and determination is an inspiration.

Okoth was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer and said he is managing it.

In March, he moved Kenyans when a Twitter user asked how he was fairing and he said, “Napambana na hali yangu (I’m managing my condition) and we shall overcome.”

He continued, “Chemo drugs are brutal on the skin and immune system."