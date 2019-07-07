Close

Kibra MP Ken Okoth back in Kenya after cancer treatment

In Summary

• He attended the Kibra Music Fest at Moi Girls School, Nairobi.

by CLAIRE MUNDE Digital Sub-editor
Africa
07 July 2019 - 18:46
Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja and Kibra MP Ken Okoth at the Kibra Music Festival on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja and Kibra MP Ken Okoth at the Kibra Music Festival on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Image: COURTESY

Kibra MP Ken Okoth made his first official appearance on Sunday after being away in France for five months seeking treatment for colorectal cancer.

He attended the Kibra Music Fest at Moi Girls School, Nairobi.

The event has run for 11 years.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja was present at the festival.

Sakaja took to Twitter to say Okoth's strength and determination is an inspiration.

Okoth was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer and said he is managing it.

In March, he moved Kenyans when a Twitter user asked how he was fairing and he said, “Napambana na hali yangu (I’m managing my condition) and we shall overcome.” 

He continued, “Chemo drugs are brutal on the skin and immune system."

I'm alive and kicking, MP Ken Okoth says over death claims

The MP announced that he was diagnosed with stage-four colorectal cancer.
News
2 months ago

Kenyans wish Kibra MP quick recovery from cancer

Kibra MP Ken Okoth has said he is managing stage-four colorectal cancer.
News
3 months ago

Kibra MP Ken Okoth to introduce Bill legalising marijuana, writes to Muturi

Kibra MP Kenneth Okoth plans to introduce a Marijuana Control Bill, 2018 with a view to decriminalising the growthand use of bhang.He revealed this ...
News
9 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by CLAIRE MUNDE Digital Sub-editor
Africa
07 July 2019 - 18:46

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    11h ago Corridors of Power

  2. I will step down as Senegal penalty-taker for now - Mane
    1d ago Africa

  3. I wouldn’t exchange cremation for any other job — Nderitu ...
    2yr ago Big Read

  4. MP Ken Okoth back after cancer treatment
    1h ago Africa

  5. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos