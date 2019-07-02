Close

Fifteen bodies recovered after Nigeria boat accident

Lagos state's emergency agency said it suspects that the vessel capsized due to overloading

The passenger boat with 21 people on board had been travelling from Ajah on Lagos Island to Ikorodu on the mainland, when it capsized.

People looked on as the rescue operation was under way
People looked on as the rescue operation was under way
The authorities in Nigeria's commercial hub, Lagos, say 15 corpses have so far been recovered from the scene of a boat accident that happened on Saturday.

The passenger boat with 21 people on board had been travelling from Ajah on Lagos Island to Ikorodu on the mainland, when it capsized.

Lagos state's emergency agency said it suspects that the vessel capsized due to overloading adding that the boat "was overturned by the heavy current".

Three survivors were taken to hospital while search is still on for three others.

The authorities have not said if the captain of the boat is one of those confirmed dead or if the company that operated the vessel will face prosecution.

