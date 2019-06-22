Close

HUMAN RIGHTS

Bobi Wine defends Nyanzi after court allows her detention

MP said the charges against Nyanzi were trumped up to curtail fight for freedom.

In Summary

• Wine called upon all Ugandans to continue to stand with Nyanzi and her legal team in this quest for justice.

• He said that the threats by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni will not push them to abandon the fight for freedom and an equal nation.

by IMENDE BENJAMIN News Reporter
Africa
22 June 2019 - 15:12
Ugandan prominent academic Stella Nyanzi stands in the dock at Buganda Road Court for criticising the wife of President Yoweri Museveni on social media, in Kampala, Uganda April 10, 2017. /REUTERS
Ugandan prominent academic Stella Nyanzi stands in the dock at Buganda Road Court for criticising the wife of President Yoweri Museveni on social media, in Kampala, Uganda April 10, 2017. /REUTERS

Bobi Wine has protested after a Ugandan court allowed the police to detain Stella Nyanzi who has been in prison for 230 days.

The music artist and MP known officially as Robert Kyagulanyi said that the threats by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni will not push them to abandon the fight for freedom and an equal nation.

“On another front, a court in Kampala ruled that Dr. Stella Nyanzi has a case to answer in a case of cyber harassment and she was sent back to Luzira prison where she has spent over 230 days,” Bobi said in a statement.

 
 

The Kyadondo East Member of Parliament said the charges against Nyanzi were trumped up to curtail the fight for freedom in Uganda.

"There is no easy walk to freedom anywhere and many of us will have to pass through the valley of the shadow of death again and again before we reach the mountain tops of our desires,” Bobi said.

“This is your furnace mama. But hold the fort. History will absolve you.”

Bobi, who came to limelight with East Africa's top hits such as Ghetto, Freedom and Dembe called upon all Ugandans to continue to stand with Nyanzi and her legal team in this quest for justice.

“Ultimately, we shall overcome,” he said.

Bobi also thanked another court for releasing Zaake Butebi who had been badly tortured and left for dead by soldiers.

More:

Uganda activist Stella Nyanzi held for 'abusing Museveni'

Police in Uganda will decide whether to charge Ugandan academic and feminist activist, Stella Nyanzi, with crimes concerning an "offensive" post on ...
News
7 months ago

Stella Nyanzi: the formidable feminist foe Museveni has failed to silence

Dr Stella Nyanzi, a queer feminist writer, activist and Research Fellow at the Makerere Institute for Social Research in Uganda, has been in Uganda ...
News
7 months ago

Museveni faces backlash over Bobi Wine arrests

The arrest of singer and MP Bobi Wine in Uganda could lead to a major crisis if President Museveni is not careful.Three quarters of Ugandans are ...
Opinion
10 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by IMENDE BENJAMIN News Reporter
Africa
22 June 2019 - 15:12

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    10h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Your Saturday Breakfast Briefing
    8h ago Breakfast Briefing

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  4. Zimbabwe to launch its own currency
    2h ago Africa

  5. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    1mo ago Africa

Latest Videos