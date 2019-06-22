Bobi Wine defends Nyanzi after court allows her detention

Bobi Wine has protested after a Ugandan court allowed the police to detain Stella Nyanzi who has been in prison for 230 days.

The music artist and MP known officially as Robert Kyagulanyi said that the threats by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni will not push them to abandon the fight for freedom and an equal nation.

“On another front, a court in Kampala ruled that Dr. Stella Nyanzi has a case to answer in a case of cyber harassment and she was sent back to Luzira prison where she has spent over 230 days,” Bobi said in a statement.

The Kyadondo East Member of Parliament said the charges against Nyanzi were trumped up to curtail the fight for freedom in Uganda.

"There is no easy walk to freedom anywhere and many of us will have to pass through the valley of the shadow of death again and again before we reach the mountain tops of our desires,” Bobi said.

“This is your furnace mama. But hold the fort. History will absolve you.”

Bobi, who came to limelight with East Africa's top hits such as Ghetto, Freedom and Dembe called upon all Ugandans to continue to stand with Nyanzi and her legal team in this quest for justice.

“Ultimately, we shall overcome,” he said.

Bobi also thanked another court for releasing Zaake Butebi who had been badly tortured and left for dead by soldiers.