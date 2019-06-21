Close

Botswana poisoned vultures are 'critically endangered'

In Summary

• Vultures circling a carcass can be seen from miles away, so poisoning them is a way to hide what the poachers have done.

• Most of the 537 birds found dead were white-backed vultures, which are classified as “critically endangered” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

by BBC NEWS None
Africa
21 June 2019 - 09:52
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Twenty-eight hooded vultures were among those poisoned
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Twenty-eight hooded vultures were among those poisoned

Conservationists have called the poisoning of more than 500 critically endangered vultures in Botswana one of the largest documented killings of the threatened species, reports the BBC's Alastair Leithead.

The Botswana government said it’s thought to have been caused by poachers who killed three elephants for their ivory and laced the carcasses with poisonous chemicals so they wouldn’t be found.

Vultures circling a carcass can be seen from miles away, so poisoning them is a way to hide what the poachers have done.

Most of the 537 birds found dead were white-backed vultures, which are classified as “critically endangered” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Seventeen white headed and 28 hooded vultures were also killed. They are also critically endangered.

More:

Botswana decriminalises gay sex

Botswana's High Court has overturned a law criminalising consensual same-sex relations.
News
1 week ago

Botswana lifts ban on big game hunting

Conservationists estimate the southern African country has around 130,000 elephants.
News
4 weeks ago

Botswana should rethink lifting hunting ban

There are much better ways to earn revenue.
Opinion
3 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BBC NEWS None
Africa
21 June 2019 - 09:52

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    6h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Kenya elected to chair Somalia anti-piracy group
    15h ago Africa

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  4. Your Friday Breakfast Briefing
    5h ago Breakfast Briefing

  5. Sex worker killed after giving evidence on friend's murder
    2d ago Africa

Latest Videos