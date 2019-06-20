US warns of attack rumours in Tanzania

Responding to the warning, police chief Simon Sirro said he was aware of the rumours and the police are following them up.

"It's news like any other news, it might be true or false, but we don't ignore it," he told BBC Swahili.

He added that the intelligence service had the information since Tuesday.

In 1998, the US embassy in Dar es Salaam was targeted in an al-Qaeda bombing in which 11 people died. But there have been no attacks on foreigners in Tanzania since then.