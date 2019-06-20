LGBT refugees 'taken back to camp' where they were beaten

A group of LGBT refugees who had left a refugee camp in north-west Kenya after being targeted in violent homophobic attacks are being bussed back there from the capital, Nairobi, some of them have told the BBC Great Lakes service.

The group, made up of 76 men, women and children, had been crammed into a small house in Nairobi.

On Wednesday evening they were told to pack up their belongings for the 740km (460 mile) journey back to Kakuma camp.

At the end of last year, the authorities running Kakuma said that they were no longer able to protect LGBT refugees.