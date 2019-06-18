Close

FINAL RITES

Former Egyptian President Morsi buried in Cairo, son says

Morsi was buried alongside other senior figures of the Muslim Brotherhood in Cairo.

In Summary

• The burial was attended by members of the family in Cairo’s Nasr City after authorities refused burial in Morsi’s home province of Sharqiya.

• Morsi died on Monday from a heart attack after collapsing in a Cairo court while on trial on espionage charges.

by REUTERS Reuters
Africa
18 June 2019 - 08:55
Deposed President Mohamed Morsi greets his lawyers and people from behind bars at a court wearing the red uniform of a prisoner sentenced to death, during his court appearance with Muslim Brotherhood members on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, June 21, 2015.
Deposed President Mohamed Morsi greets his lawyers and people from behind bars at a court wearing the red uniform of a prisoner sentenced to death, during his court appearance with Muslim Brotherhood members on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, June 21, 2015.
Image: REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Former Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi has been buried alongside other senior figures of the Muslim Brotherhood in Cairo, his son, Ahmed Mursi, said on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

The burial was attended by members of the family in Cairo’s Nasr City after authorities refused burial in Morsi’s home province of Sharqiya in the Nile Delta, Ahmed Mursi said.

"We washed his noble body at Tora prison hospital, read prayers for him at the prison hospital ... and the burial was at the Muslim Brotherhood spiritual guides," Ahmed wrote.

 

Morsi died on Monday from a heart attack after collapsing in a Cairo court while on trial on espionage charges, authorities and a medical source said. He was 67.

Morsi, a top figure in the now-banned Muslim Brotherhood, had been in jail since being toppled by the military in 2013 after barely a year in power, following mass protests against his rule.

His death is likely to pile international pressure on the Egyptian government over its human rights record, especially conditions in prisons where thousands of Islamists and secular activists are held. (Reporting By Ali Abdelaty, writing by Sami Aboudi)

