Nigeria suicide blast 'kills 30 football fans'

Boko Haram is being blamed for the attack. It has not yet commented.

17 June 2019
Forty people were injured in the attack which took place in Konduga in Borno State

At least 30 people have been killed in a suicide attack in north-eastern Nigeria, while watching a televised football match, officials say.

Another 40 have been injured in the triple suicide bombing, according to the State Emergency Management Agency.

The bombers detonated their explosives outside a hall in Konduga village in Borno State.

 

Militant Islamist group Boko Haram is being blamed for the attack. It has not yet commented.

The group was formed in Borno State, and has waged a brutal insurgency across the north-eastern Nigeria since 2009.

Ali Hassan, the leader of a self-defence group in Konduga, told AFP news agency that the owner of the hall argued with one of the bombers as he tried to enter the venue.

"There was a heated argument between the operator and the bomber who blew himself up," he said.

Two other attackers who were nearby then set off their devices.

Konduga has been targeted before. In July 2018, eight people were killed after a suicide bomber detonated explosives in a mosque.

At least 27,000 lives have been killed and about two million people have been forced to flee their homes in the decade-long conflict.

