EBOLA ALERT

Uganda Ebola cases rise to three as two fresh cases confirmed

In Summary

• Five year old boy dies after visiting DRC to nurse grandfather.

• Uganda Health Ministry says two more cases confirmed, all relatives to the deceased.

by PATRICK VIDIJA
Africa
12 June 2019 - 15:12
Health workers vaccinating people against Ebola to prevent the spread of the virus.
Health workers vaccinating people against Ebola to prevent the spread of the virus.
Uganda has confirmed two more Ebola cases in Kasese District after a five-year-old boy died.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health said the cases involved a 50-year-old grandmother and a three-year-old brother the deceased.

According to the ministry, blood samples had been drawn and sent for testing at the Uganda Virus Research Institute and both samples tested positive of Ebola.

 
 

The two cases come after WHO on Tuesday sent an alert of the first case involving the boy who died overnight.

WHO said the deceased had travelled with his mother to the Democratic Republic of the Congo to nurse her father who died of the disease.

Unfortunately, the boy fell ill after entering Uganda through Bwera Border post.

WHO said the family sought medical care at the Kagando hospital where health workers identified Ebola as a possible cause of illness.

"The child was transferred to Bwera Ebola Treatment Unit for management where he was placed under care and receiving supportive treatment," read part of the statement.

It had been said four of the boy's relatives were being monitored in isolation wards and two of them are being tested for Ebola after exhibiting symptoms of the disease, the health minister said on Tuesday.

Health Ministry said vomiting of blood, bloody diarrhoea, muscle pain, headache, fatigue and abdominal pain are some of the symptoms exhibited.

 
 

"Rapid Response teams are on the ground to asses the situation and support the district teams to continue with contact tracking, case management, surveillance, risk communication among other support," the ministry said.

