Close

UGANDA EBOLA

Boy dies of Ebola in Uganda in first cross-border case outbreak

The boy died overnight after entering Uganda from Congo with his family.

In Summary

• Congo's health ministry said on Monday that it had recorded 2,062 cases of Ebola.

• The boy's case is the first known example of Ebola crossing the border since the current outbreak began in August in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

by REUTERS Reuters
Africa
12 June 2019 - 14:13
Almost 1,400 have died in a recent outbreak in neighbouring DR Congo
Almost 1,400 have died in a recent outbreak in neighbouring DR Congo
Image: /REUTERS

 A five year-old boy has died of Ebola in Uganda, a health official said on Wednesday, in the first case of the disease crossing the border from the current outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

 

The boy died overnight, the official told Reuters, after entering Uganda from Congo with his family. His mother had returned to Congo to nurse her father, who died of the disease, the health minister said on Tuesday.

The official asked not to be named.

Four of the boy's relatives are being monitored in isolation wards and two of them are being tested for Ebola after exhibiting symptoms of the disease, the health minister said on Tuesday. Results are expected on Wednesday.

The boy's case is the first known example of Ebola crossing the border since the current outbreak began in August in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

Experts from Uganda's health ministry, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have been dispatched to the area of the outbreak.

Congo's health ministry said on Monday that it had recorded 2,062 cases of Ebola, including 1,390 deaths, since the epidemic began in eastern Congo. 

More:

WHO confirms a case of Ebola in Uganda

Almost 1,400 people have died of Ebola in DRC since August.
News
6 hours ago

Health workers at border posts to prevent Ebola

170 health workers who went to West Africa to contain Ebola will offer expertise.
News
3 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by REUTERS Reuters
Africa
12 June 2019 - 14:13

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    8h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Your Wednesday Breakfast Briefing
    7h ago Breakfast Briefing

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  4. How to make your baby strong and healthy
    8h ago Big Read

  5. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    3w ago Africa

Latest Videos