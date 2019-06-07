Close

MEDIATION

Ethiopia PM Abiy in Sudan to meet with chief of military council

In Summary

Abiy Ahmed arrived in Sudan's capital Khartoum on Friday to meet with the chief of Sudan's Transitional Military Council Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

by Reuters
Africa
07 June 2019 - 11:55
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed
Ethiopia's prime minister Abiy Ahmed arrived in Sudan's capital Khartoum on Friday to meet with the chief of Sudan's Transitional Military Council Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, his office said.

"Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, together with his delegation, arrived in Khartoum, Sudan this morning for talks," Abiy's office said on Twitter.

On Thursday, a diplomatic source said Ethiopia  where the African Union is based planned a mediation effort in Sudan, with members of both the ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the opposition. (Reporting by George Obulutsa

