Uhuru pledges to end FGM by 2022

FGM has been against the law in Kenya since 2011 but the practice continues.

President Uhuru Kenyatta at Women Deliver 2019 Conference in Canada.
Image: PSCU

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta has said he wants to see an end to Female Genital Mutilation by the end of his time in power in 2022.

He was speaking to the Women Deliver conference in Vancouver, Canada, and his official Twitter account quotes him as saying that he hopes "to put an end" to FGM:

Mr Kenyatta also pledged to help make Kenya are more equal society when it comes to the treatment of women.

"We need to make the society understand that women are as capable as men. We have to create an enabling environment and the opportunity for them to serve," his Twitter account quotes him as saying.

by BBC NEWS None
Africa
04 June 2019 - 11:55

