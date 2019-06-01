Etienne Tshisekedi to be buried in DR Congo

On Saturday, the archbishop of Kinshasa will preside over the funeral mass, while politicians and other distinguished guests will be in attendance.

After the funeral, Etienne Tshisekedi will be buried ground at his private N'sele residence, in the eastern part of the Congolese capital.

He died aged 84 in Brussels and his body was kept in a funeral parlour until it could be returned home.

On Friday afternoon, the Martyrs' Stadium in Kinshasa erupted in cheers as the casket containing Tshisekedi's remains entered, says the BBC's Gaius Kowene.

Supporters of Etienne Tshisekedi screamed and blew whistles in the 80,000-capacity arena.

The campaign to bury Tshisekedi's remains in his home country faced obstacles from President Félix Tshisekedi's predecessor, Joseph Kabila.

For his supporters, Tshisekedi coming home represents a victory over the former government, our correspondent says.

A life of opposition

Tshisekedi spent decades in politics but failed in several attempts to become president.

He served as interior minister under the country's authoritarian leader Mobutu Sese Seko, before joining the political opposition.

After serving time in prison, he founded the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) in 1982 and was appointed prime minister by Mobutu, though the two frequently clashed.

In 1997, Mobutu was ousted as leader in a rebellion led by Joseph Kabila's father, Laurent.