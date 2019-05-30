DRC

Body of DR Congo leader's father 'to return home today'

His son, Felix, was elected president in last December's controversial poll.

In Summary

• Tshisekedi died in Belgium's capital, Brussels, at the age 84 in February 2017, but his body remained there because of political tensions with former DR Congo President Joseph Kabila.

• The arrival has been announced before but it has not happened.

Etienne Tshisekedi led the opposition for decades
Image: COURTESY

The body of opposition leader and father of Democratic Republic of Congo's new president is set to arrive to his home country on Thursday, two years after he died in Belgium, his family has told BBC Swahili.

According to Etienne Tshisekedi's brother, Archbishop Gerard Mulumba, once the body arrives at the airport it will be taken to the Martyrs' stadium in the capital, Kinshasa, for mourning.

Tshisekedi died in Belgium's capital, Brussels, at the age 84 in February 2017, but his body remained there because of political tensions with former DR Congo President Joseph Kabila.

Tshisekedi was in opposition for decades but failed in his attempts to become president.

by BBC NEWS None
Africa
30 May 2019 - 09:51

