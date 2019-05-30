Body of DR Congo leader's father 'to return home today'

The body of opposition leader and father of Democratic Republic of Congo's new president is set to arrive to his home country on Thursday, two years after he died in Belgium, his family has told BBC Swahili.

The arrival has been announced before but it has not happened.

According to Etienne Tshisekedi's brother, Archbishop Gerard Mulumba, once the body arrives at the airport it will be taken to the Martyrs' stadium in the capital, Kinshasa, for mourning.

Tshisekedi died in Belgium's capital, Brussels, at the age 84 in February 2017, but his body remained there because of political tensions with former DR Congo President Joseph Kabila.

His son, Felix, was elected president in last December's controversial poll.

Tshisekedi was in opposition for decades but failed in his attempts to become president.