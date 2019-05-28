Malawi President Mutharika re-elected after court battle

Malawi's President Peter Mutharika has been narrowly elected to a second term in office with 38.5% of the vote.

The 78-year-old incumbent had faced strong competition in the 21 May election, including from his deputy.

The result was announced on Monday after an injunction ordered by the country's high court was lifted.

Challenger Lazarus Chakwera, who finished in second place, had sought to delay the results because of concerns over voting irregularities.

The head of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), Jane Ansah, appealed for calm ahead of the announcement.

The MEC say President Mutharika, who heads the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), gained a narrow victory by about 159,000 votes.

Mr Chakwera, from the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), came close behind with about 35.4% of the vote. He had also placed as runner-up five years ago.

President Mutharika's deputy, Saulos Chilima, finished in third place - winning just over 20% of the ballot. He had earlier said his name was initially not on the electoral register when he turned up to vote.