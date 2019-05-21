Malawi voters weigh up choice in close race

Malawians are going to the polls to elect a new president in what has been described as one of the country's most unpredictable elections.

There are seven candidates, but three are seen as having a realistic chance.

President Peter Mutharika is running for a second term, but he is being challenged by his own vice-president, Saulos Chilima, and Lazarus Chakwera.

The southern African country returned to multi-party elections in 1994 after 30 years of authoritarian rule.

The winning candidate just needs to get the largest share of the votes cast rather than more than 50%. Mr Mutharika won the last election in 2014 with 36.4%.

Who are the main candidates?

Lazarus Chakwera - Malawi Congress Party - hoping to revive the fortunes of the former ruling party

- Malawi Congress Party - hoping to revive the fortunes of the former ruling party Saulos Chilima - UTM Party - current vice-president running against his boss

- UTM Party - current vice-president running against his boss Peter Mutharika - Democratic Progressive Party - current president running for a second term

The nearly seven million registered voters are also electing a new parliament and local councillors.

More than half of those who have registered are under the age of 34 and the youth vote may become a significant factor.