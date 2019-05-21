CHANGES

Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan

He is retiring from international football.

Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan /courtesy
Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan /courtesy

Many people are paying tribute to Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan on Twitter, following his announcement that he is retiring from international football.

Gyan said he took the decision because coach Kwesi Appiah planned to deny him the opportunity to captain the Black Stars at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt next month.

He are some of the views on Twitter:

by BBC
Africa
21 May 2019 - 11:19

