Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan

• Gyan said he took the decision because coach Kwesi Appiah planned to deny him the opportunity to captain the Black Stars at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt next month.
Many people are paying tribute to Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan on Twitter, following his announcement that he is retiring from international football.
Gyan said he took the decision because coach Kwesi Appiah planned to deny him the opportunity to captain the Black Stars at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt next month.
He are some of the views on Twitter:
Who is going to keep the goals coming now? Asamoah Gyan was really the man who could easily turn things around. Sad to see him go really sad 😥😥😥😥 pic.twitter.com/S03pSimgBt— stone kay (@FillaEnter) May 20, 2019
Asamoah Gyan has a good claim as one of the most potent Ghana striker at international level.— Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) May 20, 2019
Here are the numbers.#3Sports pic.twitter.com/bQNLCvsX0j
Asamoah Gyan served Ghana wholeheartedly.— n.a (@thenanaaba) May 20, 2019
He deserves some accolades.
Statistics do not lie!!
Many times I listen to the radio and hear Kwasi Appiah's playing mates give testimonials about him, they referred to him as 'silent killer'. This was certainly a difficult decision to take for both parties but all I can say is THANK YOU ASAMOAH GYAN.— OLATU (@kofid_22) May 21, 2019
Asamoah Gyan lacks the sportsmanship mentality. He is too full of himself. Rio Ferdinand lost the captain's armband to John Terry but continued to play. @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 shame on you.— Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) May 21, 2019
Instances included stripping off captaincy from Wayne Rooney to Harry Kane, Gary Cahil to Azplicuetta, etc. From John Mensah to Asamoah Gyan.— #OhLord video drops soon (@iamrazak5) May 21, 2019
My point???
Gyan could have accepted the decision in good faith and retires honorably after the #AFCON2019.