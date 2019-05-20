On-stage Stonebwoy-Shatta Wale brawl disrupts Ghana music awards

The two men have huge followings who regularly exchange insults over who is the best artist.

There were no major injuries and after a short delay the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in the capital, Accra, resumed.

During the acceptance speech for another award, Stonebwoy apologised, Ghana news site Joy Online reports.

"I only had to react out of natural instincts because we all know how premeditative some people can be. We've seen on social media the threats and everything so we couldn't come in unprepared," he reportedly said.

"I come in peace and I go in peace and I apologise to the whole masses of Ghana that the awards is going to continue."