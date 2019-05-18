TAX

Zambia's president insists on tax changes opposed by mining firms

Lungu said companies that don’t like the tax regime should leave the country.

Africa's second-biggest copper producer is introducing the tax change as part of a plan to keep a greater share of mineral resource profits for the country.

Zambia's President Edgar Chagwa Lungu addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Zambia’s President Edgar Lungu said on Friday that he will go ahead with a new non-refundable sales tax in place of Value Added Tax (VAT), despite criticism from mining companies.

Africa’s second-biggest copper producer is introducing the tax change as part of a plan to keep a greater share of mineral resource profits for the country and tackle its debt despite criticism that it is deterring new investment.

Lungu said companies that don’t like the tax regime should leave the country. He said companies such as Vedanta Resources’ Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) and Glencore’s Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) were laying off workers and blaming the tax changes.

Mopani plans to close two shafts at its Nkana mine in Kitwe, the company said last week, a move that union sources said could affect more than 2,000 workers.

