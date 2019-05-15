Sudan military agrees to three-year transition

Sudan's military leaders have announced an agreement with the opposition alliance for a three-year transition period to a civilian administration.

The Transitional Military Council (TMC) said the alliance would have two-thirds of the seats on a legislative council.

Sudan has been ruled by the military council since last month's toppling of President Omar al-Bashir.

Protests that led to his downfall have continued amid demands for a full civilian government.

Hours before the latest deal was announced, at least five protesters and a member of the security forces died in clashes in the capital, Khartoum.

What has been agreed?

At a joint news conference, Lt Gen Yasser al-Atta said a final agreement on power-sharing would be signed with the opposition alliance - the Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces (DFCF) - within 24 hours. That would include the forming of a new sovereign council which will rule the country until elections.

"We vow to our people that the agreement will be completed fully within 24 hours in a way that meets the people's aspirations," he said.

Gen Atta said the DFCF would have two-thirds of the seats on a 300-member transitional legislative council while the rest would be taken by parties not part of the alliance.