Tanzanian billionaire Reginald Mengi dies in Dubai

Reginald Abraham Mengi, a Tanzanian billionaire, businessman and an author has died at the age of 75 in Dubai on May 2.

Mengi was married to Jacqueline Ntuabaliwe and has left behind five children.

He was awarded The Business for Peace Award in 2012 in Oslo by the Award Giving Committee of Nobel Laureates of the Business for Peace Foundation which is based in Oslo and is supported by business leaders, politicians and academics around the world.