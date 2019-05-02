REST IN PEACE

Tanzanian billionaire Reginald Mengi dies in Dubai

• Mengi was married to Jacqueline Ntuabaliwe and has left behind five children.

• He was awarded The Business for Peace Award in 2012 in Oslo by the Award Giving Committee of Nobel Laureates of the Business for Peace Foundation.

Reginald Abraham Mengi, a Tanzanian billionaire, businessman and an author has died at the age of 75 in Dubai on May 2.
Mengi was married to Jacqueline Ntuabaliwe and has left behind five children.

 

He was awarded The Business for Peace Award in 2012 in Oslo by the Award Giving Committee of Nobel Laureates of the Business for Peace Foundation which is based in Oslo and is supported by business leaders, politicians and academics around the world.

In 2014, he received International Order of the Lions Award, doubling with Business Leader of the Year Award in the same year.

02 May 2019 - 08:45

