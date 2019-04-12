Noise of fighting echoes through Tripoli as thousands flee homes

Gunfire and blasts echoed through downtown Tripoli in the small hours of Friday as the eastern Libyan LNA force pushed against the forces of the internationally recognised government around the disused international airport and the Ain Zara district.

Fighting between the eastern force of General Khalifa Haftar and troops loyal to the Tripoli government of Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj has displaced 9,500 people in the capital, the United Nations said.

But the World Health Organization (WHO) said it had made contingency plans in case "thousands if not hundreds of thousands" were displaced.

Haftar's push on Tripoli in Libya's northwest is the latest turn in a cycle of factional violence and chaos dating back to the 2011 uprising that overthrew veteran dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

Late on Thursday, the European Union urged the LNA forces to stop their offensive.