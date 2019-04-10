Bobi Wine to challenge Museveni in 2021 poll

Ugandan musician turned opposition politician Bobi Wine has said he will run for President in 2021.

"Yes, I and my team are considering challenging [President Yoweri] Museveni in the next presidential election," he told DW in Berlin.

Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, said is working on a coalition with other opposition parties as well as opposition politician Mugisha Muntu.

"General Mugisha Muntu is a very disciplined person and we are working very closely together. We seem to be speaking from the same page and we seem to have the same values," he said.

Muntu is a former army commander of the UPDF and was president of the Forum for Democratic Change, an opposition political party, from 2012 to 2017. He now heads the Alliance for National Transformation, which was cleared by Uganda’s electoral commission on March 19, 2019.

Wine was arrested, charged with treason and imprisoned when he suffered serious injuries and torture at the hands of his jailers.

Wine, who has been in Germany tweeted on Thursday, “I also met with and had a chat with Ugandans living here. Their resolve to change things back home is so great.”

The musician said that opposition parties needed to overcome their differences and unite if they want to defeat Museveni, who has been in power for 33 years.

"It's the governance question that we want to solve and we cannot solve that until we get into leadership ourselves,” he said.

“We are not making it very easy for ourselves to overcome the oppression. I've said some time ago that some members of the opposition are only concerned about their positions and they’ll find any composition that threatens their positions."

Wine said he thought that freedom of expression was "the most important right, especially in the civilised world, to express oneself without hurting anybody."

The Constitutional Court in Uganda in July last year cleared Museveni to stand for a sixth term if he wanted to by upholding a constitutional amendment by parliament to scrap the presidential age limit of 75.

Consequently, Uganda's ruling party on February 20 endorsed Museveni, 74, as its candidate in the 2021 polls.

The National Resistance Movement resolution called for Museveni to "continue leading the movement and the state in 2021 and beyond to eliminate bottlenecks to transformation”.