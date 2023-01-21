Ruto, Mudavadi attend consecration of Bishop Odonya in Kitale

President William Ruto will on Saturday attend the consecration of the new Kitale Diocese Catholic bishop-elect Henry Odonya.

Also attending the event will be Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Fr Henry Juma Odonya will be installed to replace Bishop Maurice Crowley who resigned after leading the dioceses for more than 30 years.

On Friday, Rev Odonya was given a heroic hand-over to Trans Nzoia in a ceremony preceded by a procession from Eldoret to Moi’s Bridge ahead of his ordination and installation today.

He greeted thousands of Catholic faithful who gathered along the roadsides to bid him farewell.