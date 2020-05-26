Olekina to get back Senate seat, withdraws case after Raila meet

The removal of Narok Senator Ledama Olekina from a powerful Senate committee is set to be reversed after the lawmaker struck a deal with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The two met at the former prime minister's home in Karen alongside a group of elders from the Maa community on Tuesday morning.

In the deal, the vocal senator has agreed to withdraw a case he filed against the party after he was removed from the chairmanship of the County Public Accounts and Investments Committee (CPAIC).

“Senator @ledamalekina has this morning agreed to withdraw the case he filed against @theODM party over the senate public accounts committee chairmanship, surrendered the seat and apologised,” Raila tweeted.

“In return, I have instructed the party to reverse the decision to de-whip the senator.”

The revelations implies that Olekina will also retain his senate seat in the powerful House Business committee where he was removed.

Olekina was de-whipped from the committees following his election as the chairman of the influential CPAIC.

The senator reportedly went against the party position to preserve the seat for Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri.

He teamed up with a section of senators in the committee to win the chairmanship of the committee.

The move rattled the ODM party with Minority Leader James Orengo protesting the manner in which the election was held.

“I express and register dissatisfaction with the conduct and outcome of the election of the leadership of the County Public Accounts and Investments Committee, which were purportedly done today," Orengo said in the letter.

“We intend to withdrawn our membership from the said committee until an appropriate resolution can be made."

But Ole Kina protested the ouster and went to court to get his set back.

“Some people don’t want me to chair this committee but I want to say that I have been democratically elected and will serve my country in this position,” Ole Kina had told the Star.