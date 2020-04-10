We are still exercising, reggae has not stopped - Raila

When COVID-19 was confirmed on March 13, Building Bridges Initiative was suspended to allow Kenyans adhere to social distancing rules.

"Tulikuwa tunacheza reggae.. haijasimama.. walikuwa wanacheza reggae tunes... ni mazoezi tu ndio bado inaendelea, haijasimama," he said.

(We were playing reggae..it has not stopped... We were just playing the tunes...It was just an exercise... it will continue)

Speaking to Citizen TV on Friday, Raila said when coronavirus ends, the music will begin.

"...COVID-19 ikiisha, wimbo utaendelea..hii janga imetukatia pumzi kidogo.. tunafanya mipango.. ikiisha tutarudi... wale ambao wanahusika na haya maneno wanaendelea na wako karibu kumaliza," he said.

(When coronavirus comes to an end, reggae will continue. This disease has cut our lives short but we are planning. Those who were dealing with BBI are still working and are about to finish)

Raila further noted that there was no budget for Building Bridges Initiative.

"...we were getting money from friends who were helping. Tumefanya mkutano karibu nane.. kila mkutano ilikuwa inakula pesa kidogo sana.." he said.

The AU envoy said the amount of money that they were using was not reaching Sh100m.

"....ilikuwa pesa kidogo na mingi ilikuwa inatoka kwa watu binafsi so serikali," he added.