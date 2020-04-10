BBI TALK

We are still exercising, reggae has not stopped - Raila

In Summary

•Before the outbreak of coronavirus into the country,Raila used ‘nobody can stop reggae’ phrase, which is associated with the late South African musician Lucky Dube, to promote the BBI agenda.

by NANCY AGUTU Senior Digital Reporter
News
10 April 2020 - 08:38
ODM leader Raila Odinga during a BBI rally at Mama Ngina Waterfront Park in Mombasa on Saturday, January 25, 2020.
Image: JOHN CHESOLI

Reggae has not stopped, ODM party leader Raila Odinga has said adding that the tunes are still on.

Before the outbreak of coronavirus into the country,Raila used ‘nobody can stop reggae’ phrase, which is associated with the late South African musician Lucky Dube, to promote the BBI agenda.

Reggae is a music genre with deep links to Rastafari, an Afrocentric religion that was developed in the 1930s in Jamaica.

 

When COVID-19 was confirmed on March 13, Building Bridges Initiative was suspended to allow Kenyans adhere to social distancing rules.

"Tulikuwa tunacheza reggae.. haijasimama.. walikuwa wanacheza reggae tunes... ni mazoezi tu ndio bado inaendelea, haijasimama," he said.

(We were playing reggae..it has not stopped... We were just playing the tunes...It was just an exercise... it will continue)

Speaking to Citizen TV on Friday, Raila said when coronavirus ends, the music will begin.

"...COVID-19 ikiisha, wimbo utaendelea..hii janga imetukatia pumzi kidogo.. tunafanya mipango.. ikiisha tutarudi... wale ambao wanahusika na haya maneno wanaendelea  na wako karibu kumaliza," he said.

(When coronavirus comes to an end, reggae will continue. This disease has cut our lives short but we are planning. Those who were dealing with BBI are still working and are about to finish)

Raila further noted that there was no budget for Building Bridges Initiative.

 

"...we were getting money from friends who were helping. Tumefanya mkutano karibu nane.. kila mkutano ilikuwa inakula pesa kidogo sana.." he said.

The AU envoy said the amount of money that they were using was not reaching Sh100m.

"....ilikuwa pesa kidogo na mingi ilikuwa inatoka kwa watu binafsi so serikali," he added.

