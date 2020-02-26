I don’t dance to any reggae tune - Duale

National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale has reiterated that he will not just support the Building Bridges Initiative without looking at the interest of Kenyans.

Appearing at NTV's Sidebar show on Tuesday night, Duale said it was important for the elected leaders to look at the people's interest in the BBI.

"When I hear the reggae cannot stop, I look at the interests of my people, I see the rhythm and then I make a decision. And that is why you see the difference between me and some political leaders," Duale said.

"When you read my history since 2007, you will see that I just don’t play into any reggae," he added.

Duale, who doubles as Garissa Township MP, said he has been quoted saying that he will attend the BBI rallies only if both President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto will grace the events.

On Sunday, Duale skipped the BBI rally in his own town, Garissa saying that he has been 'hijacked' by politicians who have an interest in it.

" If we do not stop what is happening in the BBI rallies, then by mid-March the country will be divided down in the middle," Duale said.

The MP also clarified and said his differences with Garissa Governor Ali Korane was not the reason why he didn’t attend the BBI meeting in his own constituency.

He also stated that it was not a competitive role for Korane to lead the BBI initiative, adding that it was a small role that he was not worried about.

"I don’t go for roles just for the sake of it, but to lead. I need to know where and what is the interests of Kenya. I supported Korane and he is a member of Jubilee. Him being in charge of the BBI initiative in Garissa is a small position," he said.

He added that, "I am a senior politician not only in the northern region but of the Jubilee party, I‘m the leader of Majority and that speaks volume".

Giving further clarity, Duale said there was no supremacy battle between him and Korane.

"Korane is the Governor of Garissa and is expected to deliver on county matters and coming to my side I’m the leader of Majority in Jubilee party and a member of parliament of Garissa town. How you package a message to people is very important. Your demeanor and language must portray the office you hold," he said.

The MP has never appeared in any BBI rally.

On Tuesday, the MP presented his proposals to the BBI Steering Committee which is led by Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji.

Duale proposed a parliamentary system of government.