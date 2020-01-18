Magoha dissolves UoN Council, revokes new VC's appointment

• In a notice on Saturday, Magoha instead appointed Deputy VC Isaac Mbeche to act as the new VC pending consultation.
Education CS George Magoha has revoked the appointment of Stephen Kiama as the new Vice-Chancellor of University of Nairobi.
In a notice on Saturday, Magoha said the appointment of a substantive VC will be done after the completion consultative meetings.
But he noted that Kiama will continue dispensing his duties as the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Human Resource and Administration at the university.
This announcement was made even after Kiama had invited the public to his installation as the University's VC on January 21, 2020.
Instead, the CS appointed Deputy VC Isaac Mbeche to act as the new VC pending consultation.
Kiama was to take over from Mbeche who had been acting after Peter Mbithi was sent on terminal leave in June last year.
UoN Council chairperson Julia Ojiambo, in a letter dated January 5, thanked outgoing VC Mbithi and his acting counterpart Mbeche for discharging their duties effectively.
Magoha also dissolved Julia Ojiambo’s led UoN Council with immediate effect.