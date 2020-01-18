Magoha dissolves UoN Council, revokes new VC's appointment

Education CS George Magoha has revoked the appointment of Stephen Kiama as the new Vice-Chancellor of University of Nairobi.

In a notice on Saturday, Magoha said the appointment of a substantive VC will be done after the completion consultative meetings.

But he noted that Kiama will continue dispensing his duties as the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Human Resource and Administration at the university.

This announcement was made even after Kiama had invited the public to his installation as the University's VC on January 21, 2020.