Banker's banker, lover of books and stickler for perfection

UNIVERSITY

Student riots and demonstrations, leading to long closures, spoiled his appreciation of undergraduate studies (1979 to 1983). “My expectations were high but it was a difficult period. Within a month of joining, we rioted and closed. This characterised my time at university.”

President Daniel Moi cracked down on perceived dissidents, including students and dons.

In his third year, UoN closed. Students had to report to their rural chiefs biweekly — treatment like that of a criminal on parole.

“That was a turning point ... It was a new low in regard to self-esteem as a university student,” he says.

Chiefs could keep them waiting the whole day just to prove they were powerful. “At times, just to puncture your self-esteem further, the chief gave you menial jobs like cutting grass or sprucing up the compound.”

His other low moment was on August 2, 1982, following the coup attempt. “This was a day of infamy," he recalls.

It was a month to exams. He awoke to gunfire, then retreated indoors. “It was tough... War is bad,” he says, adding he was lucky as he lived off-campus.

Several students in hostels died, many others were arrested. “We had become connected and it was quite hard... Our lives were separated violently," Njoroge recollects.

Still, he got to know people who are “now significant members of society”. His lecturers who fled Kenya included Prof Ngugi wa Thiong’o and Dr Micere Mugo. He also remembers Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, who lectured about politics and Plato.

Graduate studies were different and he remembers them fondly. “I went straight into my master's [1985]. It was much more challenging. We started as planned and ended as planned, no break, no rioting."

Njoroge delved deeper into economics. Upon graduation, he was employed in the Finance and Planning ministry as an economist.

A BRIBE

“I’ve always had a sense of what I wanted to do… work on policy issues and the best place was the Ministry of Finance, so I ended up at Treasury.”

He estimates his starting salary was Sh1,500 — money some people today spend on lunch at an average Nairobi restaurant.

With other freshly employed graduates, he experienced his first subtle demand for a bribe but didn't know it.

A ‘settlement allowance’ due to them upon joining the civil service was never to be. They were taken in circles.

“It was substantial, no one really told us about it until two weeks to the deadline. When we asked, we were told claim forms were not available.”

They chased the forms until the deadline lapsed. It dawned on them §they needed to facilitate someone. “Those responsible didn’t indicate they wanted a bribe. At times if you don’t understand the language, no matter how loud people shout, you won’t understand.”

After a short stint at the Treasury, he went to Yale for his doctorate. He describes that time in the US as exciting and challenging.

CULTURE SHOCK, RACISM?

“No time, you’re going from one day to the next as fast as you can. It’s work.... I don’t think I’ve ever been pushed so hard in my life as a student. Five very exciting years, I learnt a lot.”

His return to the Treasury was seen by many friends and colleagues as madness. It was the end of the Goldenberg Scandal. Kenya had lost about Sh60.6 billion (at the current exchange rate) in a fake gold export scheme.

“That was a big thing. We wouldn’t be where we are today if not for Goldenberg. There has never been a bigger scam. Inflation shot up and banks became gateways of fraud.”

Njoroge describes it as a multi-headed monster but says unlike today, people took responsibility, though there might have been no indictments. The country is still paying the price of Goldenberg, he says.

Despite a commission of inquiry and long-running court cases, to date, no one has been found guilty.

“Today we talk about corruption but we’ve in a sense disinfected it.”

REGGAE

Njoroge adds there is a lot of fascination with corruption culprits earning fancy titles like ‘Flamboyant Businessman’.

But Treasury was not sufficiently challenging. He landed an IMF job in 1995, rising to become an adviser to the Deputy Director from 2012 to 2015.

His passion is to deliver the best on any assignment.

It was “the apex of an economist’s career”. He helped develop and support more than 150 economies. The one mission that gives him especially fond memories was Jamaica where he danced to reggae. “Jamaica was a milestone, very exciting," he recalls.

Njoroge says the IMF often caricatured by critics is far different from the one he served. “I had no problem with its specific policies and how things are done. People only want to see the harsh colours of black and white, but there’s a lot of grey.”

LIBERIAN DEBT RELIEF

High points included working with the team handling the Asian financial crisis in 1998. It was the first major global financial crisis, Njoroge says, and it hit countries like Thailand, Korea, Indonesia and Singapore, which later made strong comebacks.

He also cites the Lehman Crisis in 2008, history's biggest corporate failure. Lehman Brothers crashed into bankruptcy, sending the global financial system to near collapse.

Njoroge is very proud of his work in Liberia debt relief, 100 per cent forgiveness. "I worked hard and left my signature on every document.”

The CBK post fell vacant when Prof Njuguna Ndungu’s tenure expired in 2015. Njoroge gave it a shot. Suddenly, the issue of his loan for undergraduate studies re-emerged. The job required clearance by the Higher Education Loans Board. He doesn't remember how much he received but it was good money.

“I had paid everything and got a thank you letter from the Ministry of Education, but 20 years later when applying for governor job, I was told I owed some money.”

He had a choice — pay up, or refuse and see his application come to naught. He chose to pay and now urges anyone with a Helb loan to pay up so others can benefit. He regrets that fresh graduates are in a dilemma as jobs are no longer easy to get.

“I paid because I had a job, but a lot of people are jobless and that makes it complicated... that’s not to say they should not pay,” he says.

As for the CBC, Njoroge admits there are always attempts to influence their operations but cautions institutions to stick to their mandates. “The classic problem is the Treasury trying to take over CBK, encroaching on our mandate.”

He cites occasions when CBK differed with the ‘Old Treasury’ and he was never shy about presenting his views, but not necessarily in public.

MARATHON JOURNEY

Njoroge relishes the ‘New Treasury's’ approach to its mandate, describing the team as focussed and credible. He says that other seats of power, however, especially the National Assembly, are the biggest concern.

Njoroge reminds MPs to legislate within constitutional parameters. “Nobody has carte blanche,” he says, citing the Anti-Money Laundering Bill and the interest rate cap in which “the cure earlier offered [the cap] was worse than the disease.”

There's progress, he says, but likens the journey to a marathon, which must be finished and finished strong. “We’re anxious to do more to make Kenya the best not only in Africa but also on a par with world financial centres like Singapore and the UK.”

The governor prides himself on enhanced bank regulations and supervision, increased financial inclusion through more banking opportunities and voluntary consolidation of banks, among other strides. He is happy CBK deposits have increased from Sh5 billion to Sh35 billion in paid-up capital.

Njoroge is equally pleased with the receivership of collapsed banks, including Imperial and Chase, but remains concerned at the slow pace of the Charterhouse wind-up.

“Done well? Yes, but we can’t rest on our laurels and must feel the urgency and accelerate. We want to be like Kipchoge,” he concludes.

As we part, we hoped that both we and he discovered something of the other Njoroge. It's clear he is far different from the impeccably suited man who talks numbers, interest rates, policy and regulation.