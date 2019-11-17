ODM showers Uhuru with praise over stand on BBI, Handshake

• During the Sagana meeting, Uhuru told the leaders to "shut up" and stop sabotaging the Building Bridges Initiative.
• ODM also commended the President for 'seeing the recent Kibra by-election for what they thought it was.
ODM has praised President Uhuru Kenyatta over the leadership he has shown in particular his role in the Building Bridges Initiative and the Handshake between himself and former PM Raila Odinga.
Through a statement on Sunday, the Orange party said Uhuru had remained focused on the Handshake and BBI, which are fundamental instruments in the effort to remake the Kenyan nation.
The statement signed by ODM chairman John Mbadi, said the party has now had the benefit of reviewing and fully understanding the import of Uhuru's recent political activities especially his Friday meeting with Gema leaders as part of the on-going efforts to unite the country.
During the Sagana meeting, Uhuru told the leaders to "shut up" and stop sabotaging the Building Bridges Initiative, as he rallied his Mt Kenya backyard behind the handshake.
A visibly furious Uhuru told politicians campaigning against the BBI to be patient.
Uhuru said the BBI has a bigger agenda for the country and should not be sacrificed by “selfish and narrow interests” of politicians seeking to preempt contents of the report.
Uhuru said he wants to see recommendations in the report to unite the country.
ODM also commended the President for 'seeing the recent Kibra by-election for what they thought it was: a strong indication that with unity and interest of the country at heart'.
"We join the President in thanking the people of Kibra for the significant role they played in ensuring that the elections were peaceful. With that, the people of Kibra won their place in history for taking a leading role in the remaking of the Kenyan nation," the statement read.
"Everyone including the president took note, and history will surely record it that when this country decided to mend its ways, with Uhuru Kenyatta and Rt. Hon Raila Odinga providing leadership, Kibra acted affirmatively thereby making it clear that no part of this country is too volatile to know peace."
Uhuru during his address to the Mt Kenya leaders said for the first time in years, the Kibra polls were largely peaceful, sharply contradicting his deputy William Ruto who blamed ODM for chaos during the by-election.
"Uhuru and his brother Raila have said it before and the President said it again in Sagana, the handshake and the BBI are never about 2022 and any individual leader’s presidential ambitions. It is about Kenya and it’s posterity," ODM said.
The party further encouraged Uhuru and Raila to refuse to be distracted by sideshows.
"On behalf of all elected leaders in ODM and the people we represent, I assure the President and Rt. Hon. Odinga of unwavering support in this once in a lifetime journey of national rebirth," the party added.