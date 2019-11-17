ODM showers Uhuru with praise over stand on BBI, Handshake

ODM has praised President Uhuru Kenyatta over the leadership he has shown in particular his role in the Building Bridges Initiative and the Handshake between himself and former PM Raila Odinga.

Through a statement on Sunday, the Orange party said Uhuru had remained focused on the Handshake and BBI, which are fundamental instruments in the effort to remake the Kenyan nation.

The statement signed by ODM chairman John Mbadi, said the party has now had the benefit of reviewing and fully understanding the import of Uhuru's recent political activities especially his Friday meeting with Gema leaders as part of the on-going efforts to unite the country.

During the Sagana meeting, Uhuru told the leaders to "shut up" and stop sabotaging the Building Bridges Initiative, as he rallied his Mt Kenya backyard behind the handshake.

A visibly furious Uhuru told politicians campaigning against the BBI to be patient.

Uhuru said the BBI has a bigger agenda for the country and should not be sacrificed by “selfish and narrow interests” of politicians seeking to preempt contents of the report.

Uhuru said he wants to see recommendations in the report to unite the country.