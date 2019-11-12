Section of Mombasa Road to be closed from today

• The installation process starts from November 12 to 20th affecting section A8 of Mombasa Road.
• Installation of a footbridge is expected to ease the movement of pedestrians and reduce the chances of accidents.
Traffic along Mombasa Road is set to be affected for the next eight days as the Kenya National Highway Authority installs a footbridge in Mlolongo town.
The installation process starts from November 12 to 20 affecting section A8 of Mombasa Road.
Motorists using the road from Mombasa heading to Nairobi have been advised to use the provided alternative routes as indicated in signs.
November 12, 2019
This comes as Kenya Urban Roads Authority reopens today a section of the dual carriageway of Southern bypass at Lang'ata which had been closed.
The section was closed on November 9 to allow the installation of beams on the ongoing construction of Lang'ata-Ngong Road link.
Installation of a footbridge is expected to ease the movement of pedestrians and reduce the chances of accidents.