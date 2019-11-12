KCAA suspends eight Silverstone planes after mishaps

• This comes barely weeks after another Silverstone plane skidded off the runway at Wilson Airport.
Eight Silverstone aeroplanes have been suspended for a week pending probe over the recent mishaps that have affected the airline.
The aircraft model operated by Silverstone was suspended from Tuesday.
KCAA has further suspended two aircraft operators (SAC and Adventures Aloft).SAC is a cargo airline while Aloft is a hot air balloon operator.
One fleet of Silverstone Dash 8 also grounded over safety, KCAA DG Gilbert Kibe told Parliamentary Transport committee on Tuesday.
In compliance with the @CAA_Kenya directive to suspend operations on our Dash 8 fleet, we have temporarily suspended all our scheduled services, the safety of our passengers, crew and aircraft remain our highest priority. pic.twitter.com/7nYObU6OtE— Silverstone Air (@silverstoneair) November 12, 2019
It has a fleet capacity of 11 planes. This means that only three will be operational.
Two weeks ago the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority launched investigations into Silverstone Airlines following two emergency landings by its aircraft in two weeks.
A Silverstone plane made an emergency landing at Eldoret International Airport on Monday after one of its tyres came off.
The plane was en route from Lodwar to Nairobi.
This comes barely weeks after another Silverstone plane skidded off the runway at Wilson Airport.