KCAA suspends eight Silverstone planes after mishaps

Eight Silverstone aeroplanes have been suspended for a week pending probe over the recent mishaps that have affected the airline.

The aircraft model operated by Silverstone was suspended from Tuesday.

KCAA has further suspended two aircraft operators (SAC and Adventures Aloft).SAC is a cargo airline while Aloft is a hot air balloon operator.

One fleet of Silverstone Dash 8 also grounded over safety, KCAA DG Gilbert Kibe told Parliamentary Transport committee on Tuesday.