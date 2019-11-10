Ruto thrives on voter bribery, lies and anger - ODM

• Junet said that Ruto's strategy of dishing money to Kibra residents was rejected as people decided to vote with the interest of the nation in their minds.
• ODM party has ruled out any intention of apologising to their opponents who were caught up in the skirmishes.
The Orange Democratic Movement has hit back at Deputy President William Ruto over his attacks on just concluded Kibra by election.
The party through through its director of campaigns Junet Mohamed said Ruto lost the election because his intention was to divide the residents along ethnic, regional and party lines.
Junet who doubles up Suna East MP said the DP thrives in chaos and division.
With such traits Junet said Ruto does not know how to lead a United and peaceful nation.
Junet's sentiments come amid protest by DP that the Raila Odinga led party deployed militia to chaos chaos and disrupt the by election conducted on Thursday.
ODM's candisdate Imran Okoth emerged the winner with 24, 636 followed by Jubilee's McDonald Mariga with 11, 230 votes.
ANC's Eliud Owalo came in third with 5, 275 votes with Ford Kenya's Khamisi Butichi coming in a distant fourth with 260 votes.
"Ruto thrives in inventing enemies and proceeding to mobilize paid sycophants to fight those enemies. In these by-elections, Kenyans read Ruto correctly and chose unity and peaceful co-existence over fear and division," Junet said.
He said Ruto's strategy of dishing money to Kibra residents was rejected as people decided to vote with the interest of the nation in their minds.
"We thank our volunteer vote protectors who did everything to nab Rutos schemes and goons who included people who should otherwise be honorable leaders," he said.
The legislator said Ruto became a frustrated man after losing in Kibra and that he found himself in the trap he thought he was laying for others.
ODM party has ruled out any intention of apologising to their opponents who were caught up in the skirmishes.
The party has instead said that Ruto is the person who should apologise to Kibra people and residents of Ganda Ward, Malindi for bribing them and causing chaos.
"To our surprise, Ruto has neither condemned nor acknowledged the violence and death his team caused in Ganda or the chaos and voter bribery his people were captured participating in Kibra," Junet said in a statement.
Former Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale who was Jubilee Party's point man in the by election was captured armed with stones.
Two agents drawn form the Jubilee party were also roughed up and arrested as they tried to bribe voters.
Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa was also not spared as he was roughed up by youth.
As a result, Ruto said ODM owes Kibra people an apology.