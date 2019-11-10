Ruto thrives on voter bribery, lies and anger - ODM

The Orange Democratic Movement has hit back at Deputy President William Ruto over his attacks on just concluded Kibra by election.

The party through through its director of campaigns Junet Mohamed said Ruto lost the election because his intention was to divide the residents along ethnic, regional and party lines.

Junet who doubles up Suna East MP said the DP thrives in chaos and division.

With such traits Junet said Ruto does not know how to lead a United and peaceful nation.

Junet's sentiments come amid protest by DP that the Raila Odinga led party deployed militia to chaos chaos and disrupt the by election conducted on Thursday.

ODM's candisdate Imran Okoth emerged the winner with 24, 636 followed by Jubilee's McDonald Mariga with 11, 230 votes.

ANC's Eliud Owalo came in third with 5, 275 votes with Ford Kenya's Khamisi Butichi coming in a distant fourth with 260 votes.

"Ruto thrives in inventing enemies and proceeding to mobilize paid sycophants to fight those enemies. In these by-elections, Kenyans read Ruto correctly and chose unity and peaceful co-existence over fear and division," Junet said.