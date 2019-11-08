Joho admitted at Mombasa Hospital

• His close allies say he complained of endless flu.
Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has been admitted at the Mombasa Hospital, his Communications Director Richard Chacha has confirmed.
He checked himself into the hospital on Wednesday and was told by doctors he would have to be monitored from the hospital.
His close allies say he complained of endless flu.
Former Nigerian President Olesegun Obasanjo paid him a visit at the hospital on Friday at noon.
Joho said he has been admitted for the last five days but revealed that his condition has improved.
He also congratulated Imran Okoth for winning the Kibra seat in the concluded by-election, saying that the ODM's win improved his health.
“God is good. I think what has made me feel better today is the results of Kibra. I wish Imran all the best,” Joho said.
Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir who also visited the governor in the hospital said people should use herbal medicine.