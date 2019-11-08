GOVERNOR HOSPITALISED

Joho admitted at Mombasa Hospital

The governor was told by doctors he would have to be monitored from the hospital.

In Summary

• His close allies say he complained of endless flu.

• Former Nigerian President Olesegun Obasanjo is expected to pay him a visit today at the hospital.

by BRIAN OTIENO Correspondent, Coast Region
News
08 November 2019 - 12:11
Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.
Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.
Image: JOHN CHESOLI

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has been admitted at the Mombasa Hospital, his Communications Director Richard Chacha has confirmed.

He checked himself into the hospital on Wednesday and was told by doctors he would have to be monitored from the hospital.

His close allies say he complained of endless flu.

Former Nigerian President Olesegun Obasanjo paid him a visit at the hospital on Friday at noon.

Joho said he has been admitted for the last five days but revealed that his condition has improved.

He also congratulated Imran Okoth for winning the Kibra seat in the concluded by-election, saying that the ODM's win improved his health.

“God is good. I think what has made me feel better today is the results of Kibra. I wish Imran all the best,” Joho said.

Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir who also visited the governor in the hospital said people should use herbal medicine.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BRIAN OTIENO Correspondent, Coast Region
News
08 November 2019 - 12:11

Most Popular

  1. Photo of curvy beauty sends Western politician into craze
    10h ago Corridors of Power

  2. House leader is 'desperate' for Ruto's attention
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  3. Why Diani could lose its award-winning tourism appeal
    10h ago Big Read

  4. Diplomats troubled over Maraga threats
    2d ago Corridors of Power

  5. US warns S.Sudan leaders over delay in power sharing deal
    4h ago Africa

Latest Videos