Joho admitted at Mombasa Hospital

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has been admitted at the Mombasa Hospital, his Communications Director Richard Chacha has confirmed.

He checked himself into the hospital on Wednesday and was told by doctors he would have to be monitored from the hospital.

His close allies say he complained of endless flu.

Former Nigerian President Olesegun Obasanjo paid him a visit at the hospital on Friday at noon.

Joho said he has been admitted for the last five days but revealed that his condition has improved.